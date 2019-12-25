Do’s And Don’ts Of 'Couch Surfing' In India Before Finalizing A Homestay

In India, couch surfing is a developing trend. Couch surfing is a kind of homestay service where the host gives out their house to travellers who prefer to stay for a longer time. Couch surfing is the best way to keep yourself connected to the local people and also discover their rituals and cultures. The traveller or tourist needs to get in touch with the host to book one of them. People opting for couch surfing always get a unique homestay experience, as these places vary in spaces and also the travellers get to live independently, be it a work trip, exploring, or research. So, here are some of the important points to keep in mind when couch surfing.

Do’s and Don’ts of Couchsurfing in India before finalizing the homestay

Do’s of Couch surfing

Initially check out the host and his/her background properly. Because, it does not make sense in staying at a place where the host whose ideas, space and approach do not meet your type. Just goggle or check the social media profile of the host to get to know about them.

Always let your friends and dear ones know about your homestay. Tell them where you plan to do the couch surfing so that in an emergency they can contact you and ensure your safety. Hiding your location from everyone can prove to be risky

Be polite and friendly to your host, to keep the place pleasant and lively enough. Just try to be cordial while you converse. Keep a built-up mind and a liberal approach to things.

Don’ts of Couch surfing

Don't rush into booking a homestay during couch surfing. Get to know about the area, hosts ideas and behaviour. This can ensure that your stay is a pleasant one

Don't believe in hearsay. Keep yourself alert and look for signs. If you can feel that your host is not courteous about your comfort to stay and negotiating terms, facilities, and many other things, make him aware of the concerns.

If you find something fishy don’t ignore and do not take granted. Make sure you address the host properly and let the issue get sorted. After all, at the need of the day, your safety is what matters.

