Easy Travel Makeup Tips For All The Those Who Enjoy Travelling While Looking Perfect

Those who love to travel and are also into vanity always struggle with the choice of what makeup to carry in the luggage. One of the biggest drawbacks of travelling is undoubtedly packing and unpacking. For all the makeup fanatics, cutting down on makeup while travelling might be a difficult situation. Therefore, here are some mini makeup products which are the perfect solution to your worries:

Also Read | Makeup Techniques To Look Fresher And Brighter Through The Day

1) Mini Beauty Blenders

It might get tough to travel with a set of normal-sized beauty blenders. However, there is a mini version of beauty blenders available in the market too. They can easily save some space in your travel beauty kit for some lipsticks or lip gloss.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Shares Easy Makeup Tips To Ace 'party Look'

2) Bullet sized lipsticks

Try avoiding to travel with the usual set of lipsticks when there is a mini version of those lipsticks available in the market. One can get more shades of lipsticks in their kit if they choose to travel with bullet sized lipsticks instead of the usual ones. For someone who is not that keen about makeup but is only inclined towards lipsticks, they can purchase a mini lipstick set.

3) Lip Tints

If you are not a fan of carrying lipsticks, then lip tints can surely be your other option. They are lightweight, and not only do they moisturise your lips but also colour your lips just enough so make them look full. Lip tints are available in several shades to pick from. One can choose a basic colour that can complement their overall look.

Also Read | Makeup Tips For Bride: 7 Essential Things To Know About Bridal Make-up; Read

4) Kohl

Defining your eyes is an important factor in makeup whether you are at work, at a party or travelling. There are several kohls available in the non-smudge option that you can carry regardless of the weather that you are in. Any pencil kohl can fit into a purse or a small tub of kohl can be used with a thin brush to line your eyes, which also does not take a lot of space in any travel bag.

5) Mini eyeshadow palette

A large-sized eye shadow palette might occupy a lot of space in your beauty kit and some might not even fit in your kit. Thus, it is advised that you travel with a mini version of the eye shadow palette as it too gets the job done. You can smartly select a mini eye shadow palette which you can use for both contouring and highlighting as well, which has all the basic nude colours to meet your needs.

Also Read | Here Is How You Can Easily Ace A Natural Makeup Look This Summer