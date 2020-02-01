Epic Bike Rides Of The World, From Tour D'Afrique To Whitehorse

If you are looking for inspiration for a life-changing bike ride experience or just looking for fancy riding some of the beautiful routes in the world, then you need to research a lot about the places. From stunning single track to rides that will take you out of the stress of the big cities, we have compiled a few epic bike riding locations around the world to suit every rider. Read on to know about epic bike rides of the world:

Tour d’Afrique

Start: Cairo, Egypt

End: Cape Town, South Africa

Distance: The distance is approximately 7,500 miles. The route goes via Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, and more.

Duration: The entire distance requires around 120 days for the journey to get complete

The covered bridges of Vermont

Start: Brandon

End: Vermont

Distance: About 99 miles. The routes go via Brandon, Middlebury, Shoreham and more

When to ride: April to October

Whitehorse, Canada

Start/ End: Whitehorse

Distance: 31 miles

When to ride: The tracks are only rideable from May to October

Buenos Aires’ bike paths

Start: La Boca

End: Parque de la Memoria

Distance: Five and a half miles

When to ride: Spring and from mid-October to December

