Epic Bike Rides Of The World, From Tour D'Afrique To Whitehorse

Travel

Epic bike rides of the world: We have compiled a few epic bike riding locations around the world to suit every rider. Read on to know more about the places.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
epic bike rides of the world

If you are looking for inspiration for a life-changing bike ride experience or just looking for fancy riding some of the beautiful routes in the world, then you need to research a lot about the places. From stunning single track to rides that will take you out of the stress of the big cities, we have compiled a few epic bike riding locations around the world to suit every rider. Read on to know about epic bike rides of the world:

Tour d'Afrique

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tour d'Afrique (@tourdafrique) on

  • Start: Cairo, Egypt

  • End: Cape Town, South Africa

  • Distance: The distance is approximately 7,500 miles. The route goes via Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia, and more.

  • Duration: The entire distance requires around 120 days for the journey to get complete

The covered bridges of Vermont

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vermont Covered Bridge Society (@vermont_covered_bridges) on

  • Start: Brandon

  • End: Vermont

  • Distance: About 99 miles. The routes go via Brandon, Middlebury, Shoreham and more

  • When to ride: April to October

Whitehorse, Canada

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by B&H Photo (@bhphoto) on

  • Start/ End: Whitehorse

  • Distance: 31 miles

  • When to ride: The tracks are only rideable from May to October

Buenos Aires' bike paths

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Buenos Aires (@buenosaires) on

  • Start: La Boca

  • End: Parque de la Memoria

  • Distance: Five and a half miles

  • When to ride: Spring and from mid-October to December

