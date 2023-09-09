Europe To Middle East: 6 New Immersive Shore Excursions

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, has unveiled six new immersive shore excursion categories to help guests uncover more of each destination they visit, including Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

"We are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences across our fleet and the over 400 destinations we visit," said David Herrera, NCL President. "Travelers are looking for more immersive vacations, from longer itineraries to more authentic experiences, which is why together with our destination partners we've created a collection of new on-shore offerings designed to create unforgettable moments for our guests."

David Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line

The new categories include:

Beyond Blueprints:A bespoke selection of 15 tours that uncover the design secrets and stories of some of Europe's most iconic architectural landmarks, including those in Barcelona, Lisbon, Belfast, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki. Examples include:

La Villa Mediterranée and MUCEMin Marseille, France

Victoria Square and Titanic Belfastin Belfast, Northern Ireland

Riverside Museum and Glasgow Science Museumin Glasgow (Greenock),Scotland

Gourmet Tours: Designed for the foodie-driven traveler, this suite of experiences takes guests behind the scenes to uncover the secrets behind local cuisine of some of Europe's most iconic culinary destinations. Guests will taste their way from port-to-port with cooking classes led by a local artisan, authentic dining experiences at a family-owned homestead and more. Examples of shore excursions that offer a true taste of travel include:

Castello Di Siza & Sicilian Luncheonin Palermo (Sicily), Italy

Folkloric-Gastronomical Experiencein Olympia (Katakolon), Greece

Seasonal Gastro-cultural Experiencein Barcelona, Spain

Go Local: Guest will uncover the everyday rhythms and customs of life in destinations as diverse as Europe, Asia, South America and South Africa. These tours are designed to offer authentic cultural experiences that connect guests to locals in a meaningful and memorable way, while showcasing how the locals live, work, eat and play:

A Day at the Farmin Kusadasi, Turkey

Lisbon Soulin Lisbon, Portugal

Explore Florence Like a Localin Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy

Let’s Take a Selfie: Already proving very popular, these excursions deliver the ultimate destination photos in worldwide locations. A knowledgeable guide will share the perfect angles and most picturesque spots to capture unforgettable moments:

Santorini, Greek Isles

St Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Cartagena De Indias, Colombia

Small Group Tours: With no more than 16 guests per group, these tours provide a more intimate experience of some of the most popular NCL excursions available in idyllic destinations like Italy, Greece and Spain. Small Group Tours are available to book by calling NCL. Examples include:

Captivating Malaga in Spain

Highlights of Cagliari in Sardinia, Italy

Best of Corfu, Greek Isles

Design Your Day: These bespoke experiences are curated for the individual traveler, from private wine tastings to a five-course dining experience at a Michelin starred restaurant. If guests can dream it, NCL's shore excursion team can plan it. Design Your Day experiences are available to book by calling NCL.