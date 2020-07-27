Falaknuma Palace Photos: Here's A Sneak Peek At Nithiin & Shalini's Grand Wedding Venue

On Sunday, Telugu actor Nithiin Reddy tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Shalini Kandukuri. Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding took place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. Nithiin Reddy took to Twitter to share his wedding pictures. Nithiin's marriage photos featured the couple in gorgeous wedding attires. While Shalini wore a beige and red saree, Nithiin wore a red sherwani. Further, as per reports the couple had an intimate wedding at the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel . You can check out Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding photos here:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

The Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad is a great location for weddings. Here is a Falaknuma Palace tour that will give you a vivid description of the hotel. The Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad is located 5 km from Charminar. The Palace is nestled on a 200-foot hill at engine Bowli.

A visit to this palace is like a visit to the Nizam Era. However, its contemporary look adds a modern feel to the hotel. The palace sprawls across an area of 32 acres and breathes at a height of 2,000 feet above Hyderabad. The Falaknuma Palace offers a panoramic view of the city.

The interiors of the Falaknuma Palace comprise of 220 rooms and 22 halls. Amongst these, 60 rooms are dedicated for guest accommodation. These rooms and halls have been decorated with Italian marble. Besides, the hotel also houses Venetian chandeliers.

The palace also houses a marble staircase, carved balustrades and a ginormous library. Further, the library has a distinctive collection of the religious book- the Quran. The palace also houses a huge dining table. This table is made of rosewood and can almost accommodate 100 guests. The Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad is also decorated with rare paintings, statues, manuscripts as well as books.

Further, this palace is also known for its Jade collection. A special room has been dedicated to housing the Jade collection of the Palace. The palace also houses unique gardens. These gardens are decorated in Muhal, Rajasthani and Japanese styles. Further, the Durbar hall of the Falaknuma Palace is also a beautiful location.

