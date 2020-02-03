Football Stadiums In Germany That Fans Must Visit At Least Once

Germany is known for its incredible architecture and astounding creations. The place holds many wonders of architectural designs, known especially for their uniqueness. Football lovers have an undying love for the stadiums that Germany has. These stadiums come with a great capacity and an experience worth remembering. The football stadiums in the country are wonderful in their own way, so here is a list of some of the great stadiums in Germany that one must-visit.

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

With an impressive area for 81,360 people and polls for fans to stir up the best atmosphere, Dortmund’s stadium fits amongst the best in Germany. It’s one of those goosebump-sprucing football stadiums where 24,454 ecstatic Dortmund football fans transform the entire place into a cheering wonder. To experience the true fun while watching the game, one must visit Signal Iduna Park at least once.

Allianz Arena, Munich

The 75,000-capacity of the stadium makes it amongst the biggest stadium to enjoy the sport. It was first opened in the year 2005. However, the design is often humorously associated with a pillow or rubber raft but it undoubtedly has a breathtaking design. The inflatable panels light up in all red whenever Bayern-Munich play. The design idea reportedly became the inspiration for the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Since its renovations in 2004, the Olympiastadion has a permanent capacity of 74,475 seats and is the largest stadium in Germany for international football matches. Olympiastadion is a UEFA category four stadium and one of the world's most prestigious venues for sporting and entertainment events. During the football matches, the stadium is delightfully filled with a cheerful crowd. It hosted three matches in the 1974 FIFA World Cup. It was renovated for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, when it hosted six matches, including the final.

