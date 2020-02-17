Popular Cities For Shopping Around The Globe For Shopping Enthusiasts

Shopping is a delightful activity and often the source of fun and contentment for many. There are different types of shoppers in the world - and even more places they can shop at. From branded options to budget ones, there are cities that provide enthusiastic shoppers with a wide variety of choices to satisfy all their buyer cravings. Listed below are the five most popular cities for shopping in the world.

Popular cities for shopping around the globe

1. Milan

Milan is home to many top name brands, such as Dolce and Gabbana, Prada, and Versace. Quadrilatero ol’ Toro is the most popular spot for shopping in the city. In fact, many fashion enthusiasts have deemed it to be the most important fashion district in the world. Jewellers, boutiques and lifestyle design shops – it is possible to find all this and more at Milan.

2. Dubai

The fact that Dubai has the largest shopping mall in the world speaks volumes of its shopping potential. The Mall of the Emirates is a small city in itself, with ice skating rinks, dancing fountains, and many other eye-catching attractions. The Dubai Mall also hosts the Dubai Shopping Festival, between January and February each year, where they give almost up to seventy percent off on almost everything.

3. Buenos Aires

For anyone interested in leather, Buenos Aires is the place to get hold of the cheapest leather. This city is known to produce stunning leather products. Buenos Aires is also known for its various tailoring shops where customers can get their leather garments tailor-made.

4. Tokyo

Nothing can beat the shopping experience at one of Tokyo's many department stores. Not only is the service impeccable and the technology to die for, but the amount of stuff that is stocked in these stores is also astonishing. Tokyo is not really known for its clothing as much as it is known for its toy shops, gadgets, and electronics. If you are looking out for the best cities to shop for trendy gadgets, you can pay a visit to Tokyo to acquire some at low prices.

5. Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur is home to 1 Utama, Asia’s largest shopping mall, which has a rock climbing facility right in the middle of its premises. But that is not the only thing that makes the city such an iconic shopping district. Probably the most attractive thing about Kuala Lumpur's shopping spaces is the price. It is quite affordable, and there is always room to bargain a little more.

This list of top cities for shopping is not exhaustive, and there are many other cities preferred by different kinds of shoppers. You can pack your bags and carry some extra ones for the items you can shop at these cities. Once you are clear on the items you wish to buy and your budget, you can easily select the relevant city for shopping!

