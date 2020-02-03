Four Largest Football Stadiums In The World In Terms Of Size

Football is one of the world’s biggest and most popular sports. Like the sport, a football stadium is also a special place in which players battle for victory. Every week the stadium transforms into places for pilgrimages for thousands of football lovers, who gather to cheer for their favourite stars on. Some of the biggest football stadiums in the world can be found mainly in Europe. Here is a list of biggest football stadiums in the world.

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium

Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is the largest football stadium in the world which is located in Pyongyang, North Korea. The stadium has a capacity of 114,000 spectators. The construction of the stadium was completed in the year 1989, and it is used mainly for soccer matches and athletic events.

Camp Nou

With a seating capacity of 99,354, Camp Nou is the one of the biggest soccer stadiums in the world. Located in Barcelona, Spain, the stadium is the home stadium of FC Barcelona. The construction of Camp Nou was completed in the year 1957 and in the same year, it became the biggest stadium in Europe.

FNB Stadium

The First National Bank Stadium (FNB Stadium) in Johannesburg, South Africa is considered as one of the largest football stadiums in Africa. The ground has a seating capacity of 94,736. Earlier, the stadium hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup final match which held between Netherlands and Spain. The stadium also featured the last public appearance of Nelson Mandela during the final closing ceremony of the World Cup.

Rose Bowl Stadium

Popularly known as an American Football stadium, the Rose Bowl is arguably the most important ‘soccer’ grounds in the United States. The ground opened in the year 1922 and is recognised as a National Historic Landmark in the US. It hosts the Rose Bowl American Football game every year and that’s where it gets its name from.

