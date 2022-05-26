Goa To Kerala, Must-visit Beach Destinations In India For A Splendid Vacation

Summers are the best time to pack bags, get on a train, bus or flight and go to a serene destination to chill and enjoy at a beach. Beaches and resorts on the coastline make a perfect getaway for family or friends. While everyone is planning a trip to Maldives, very few people know that the Indian coastline is 7500 kilometres long and covers various beaches perfect for a splendid vacation. From Goa to Kerala, here are the best five beaches in India that make a perfect beachy holiday destination.

Goa

Being one of the most popular tourist spots, Goa is a perfect place for an exquisite vacation. It is a tiny land with immense natural beauty and scenic beaches. A vacation in Goa is a blend of amazing sunsets, fun beaches and several adventure sports. The land of beaches is also known for its festivals and rich culture that makes it on the bucket list of every traveller.

Source: Unsplash

Ganpatipule, Maharashtra

Another perfect destination for a beachy getaway is Ganpatipule, situated in Maharashtra. Ganpatipule is a famous white sand beach known for its serenity. It is an apt place for a weekend getaway or a short beach trip. While it makes a beautiful place for friends and family outings, it is also surrounded by several other beaches, such as Aar-Ware in Malgund.

Source: Unsplash

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is one of Karnataka's hidden gems which became a popular tourist place in the past few years. The place, which was famous as a Hindu pilgrimage centre, is now one of the best beaches to visit in India. From its picturesque view to water sports, Gokarna makes a perfect place for a beach holiday.

Source: Unsplash

Havelock, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of the most popular holiday destinations in India. The Islands are home to a plethora of islands and beaches, which are known for their peaceful and pristine environment. Havelock Island in Andaman is one of the most peaceful beaches in the country with clear water and a relaxed environment. It is also famous for the underwater sports that make it a tourist attraction.

Source: Unsplash

Marari, Kerala

Kerala, God's own country, has a rich culture. It is one of the greenest Indian states, which is also home to several beaches perfect for a splendid vacation. Marari beach in Mararikulam, Kerala, is one of the most popular beaches in the state, known for its exotic cuisine and white sand. The beach also has several nearby attractions for tourists to visit.

Source: Unsplash

Image: Unsplash