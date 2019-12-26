Golf Rules You Must Know Of Before You Step On The Golf Course

Golf is a highly competitive sport that requires mental capacity and demands physical extortion and muscle use. It has been a popular sport for many years and has seen an increase in committed players over the last two decades. Golf is a sport that one can play at any age. It is an excellent source of exercise.

Golf is a sport that requires players to hit a ball with clubs, and the aim is to throw it inside a hole in as few strokes as possible. The modern game of golf originated in the 15th century in Scotland. Golf is regarded as a rich man’s game. It is officially the most expensive sport to play. In fact, it is as expensive as you choose to make it. It is so because the costs of other things, like travel and accommodation, is added if one decides to play further afield. But that does not mean that one has to spend a lot of money to enjoy the sport or play it. Here are the rules of the game.

Rules of Golf

You have to start playing from where the golf ball lies.

The golf course cannot be changed to gain an advantage until there is a rule that allows for a specific change.

If the ball is in a bunker, then the golf club cannot touch the ground prior to the actual swing.

If, by chance, you accidentally play the wrong golf ball, then you get a two-stroke penalty.

While putting the ball, you must not hit the flag. If the ball hits the flag, then it is a two-stroke penalty.

If the ball goes in a water hazard, you can drop the ball behind the hazard and in line with the golf hole. You will have to take a penalty stroke.

If the ball goes out of bounds, then you have to can take a penalty stroke and then replay the shot.

In case your ball is unplayable, then you will have to take a penalty stroke and drop the golf ball behind where the ball was and in line with the hole or drop the golf ball within two club-lengths.

A golf player is allowed to carry a maximum of 14 clubs in their golf bag.

Golfers must tee off behind and between the tee markers. Never in front of the tee markers.

