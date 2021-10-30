Last Updated:

Hasanamba Temple: Check Special Pass Details, Opening Dates And Temple Timing

The annual Hasanamba festival in Karnataka began on Thursday with the ceremonial opening of Hasanamba temple.

The annual Hasanamba festival in Karnataka began on Thursday with the ceremonial opening of Hasanamba temple in the presence of elected politicians and senior bureaucrats. A group of priests performed ceremonies on this occasion. A long line of worshippers had gathered to receive darshan. They had to carry documents indicating that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The festival will conclude on November 6. Devotees have access to the temple on all days save the last day when traditional ceremonies are performed. Special passes can be purchased for between Rs. 300 and Rs. 1,000 by devotees. The administration has made plans to accommodate devotees who are standing in long queues.

Hasanamba temple timings

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, District in-Charge and Minister K Gopalaiah, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, MLA from Hassan Preetam Gowda, Deputy Commissioner, Hassan, R Girish, and SP, Hassan, Srinivas Gowda were present when the temple gates were opened at 12.15 pm. As a preventative move due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration opted to only allow elected representatives and officers into the temple on the first day. All days save the last, when customary ceremonies will be performed, worshipers have access to the shrine. Anyone who has been partially vaccinated is now allowed to enter. On the first and last days, though, devotees will be prohibited. Those under the age of 18 will not be permitted.

On October 28, the temple opened at 12 pm. It closes on November 6. Devotees will be allowed from 6 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 8 pm from October 29 to November 5. Due to the low coverage of the second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district, it was decided to let partially inoculated devotees. Around 40% of the district's people are fully vaccinated. At access points, officials and a health team will examine devotees' vaccination records. They can either display the SMS message or produce a paper copy of the certificate together with evidence of identification. There is even a counter put up to vaccinate worshippers.

With inputs from ANI

