Ladies Nights In Hyderabad Can Be Made Eventful At These Fun Places

After a stressful day at work, all a woman wants is to spend a relaxing time with her girl gang. Yes, you guessed it right! A ladies night in Hyderabad is what we are talking about. There's nothing more exciting than catching up with your girlfriends after a long time. On such occasions, the most important thing that one needs is to keep in mind is the place you are going to. Being a metropolitan city, Hyderabad is home to some great resto-bars, nightclubs and pubs. A number of resto-bars in Hyderabad are quite popular for a ladies night out. Take a look at some of these popular clubs below-

Club Rogue

For experiencing a memorable ladies nights in Hyderabad, one must visit this uber-cool club named Club Rogue. Located on the second floor of Terminus Mall, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Clue Roge hosts one of the best ladies nights in the city. Here, you can enjoy with your friends without any worry about safety. Club Rogue has unique interiors with a fancy yet rustic feel to it. The club opens from 11 am to 12 noon every day. Ladies' night is organised generally between Thursday and Sunday.

Snort - Pub & Night Club

Situated in Madhapur, Snort is one of the most happening places in the city when it comes to nightlife in Hyderabad. Snort is an ideal place to go on a ladies' night for a fun evening. At times the club also offers complimentary drinks on ladies night. Snort opens at 12 pm and closes at 12 pm in the night, excluding Fridays and Saturdays. As on these two specific days, this lavish restobar in Hyderabad opens till 1 am. Table booking is advised, so it is better to call before going to Snort for a having a great ladies night in Hyderabad.

Komatose

Kamotose is among the premium clubs for partying in the city. When one thinks of ladies nights in Hyderabad, it is the first name that comes in one's mind. Kamotose is a famous club offering a huge range of alcohol to choose from. The highlight of this place is the music. The club has one of the best DJ's in the city. Every Thursday, there is a ladies night in Komatose from 8 pm to 11 pm. A highly recommended place for a super fun ladies nights in Hyderabad.

