Hill Stations In India That Are Less Crowded & Perfect For A Summer Holiday; Check It Out

Whenever we think of India, we think of things like historic sites, great food, and, of course, the vacation places across the country. India is one of the best places to chill in the warm summers. There are many hill stations in India. While many famous hill stations get a lot of footfall during the summer travel season, there are many less crowded hill stations in India which will let you and your travel mates have a great time. Read here to about less crowded hill stations in India which you can travel as a part of your summer travel.

Read Also| The Konkan Belt In Karnataka Is Just Too Beautiful To Miss; Here Is Where You Can Visit

Less crowded hill stations in India which are good for summer travel

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

Ziro is the highest point of Arunachal Pradesh in the located in the Lower Subansiri district. Tezpur airport is the closest airport and it is 280 km from Ziro. This place is also proposed by the UNESCO to be included in the list of World Heritage Sites.

Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh.

Mashobra is a quaint little town in Himachal Pradesh. It is about 45 minutes away from Shimla airport. You can also reach here by car from Chandigarh and Delhi. This place is perfect for a creative break as very few people visit this place.

Read Also| Offbeat Himalayan Escapes To Try For A Perfect Summer This 2020

Abbott Mount, Uttarakhand

Abbott Mount is a reflecting of British influence in the Indian architecture. Tanakpur Station is the nearest railway station to Abbott Mount. The cottages here provide great views which will mesmerise you.

Madikeri (Coorg), Karnataka.

Madikeri (Coorg) is a perfect haven in the South of India. Mysore is the nearest airport to this hill station. Its high mountains and surrounding waterfalls will make you fall in love with the surrounding nature.

Read Also| Mumbai's Photo Guide: Here's The List Of Beautiful Photographic Spots Across The City

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley is a beautiful valley located in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the best-kept secrets of the state and is a perfect getaway if you don't like crowds. The nearest airport is Visakhapatnam airport.

Turtuk, Ladakh

Turtuk is located on the bank of the Shyok River and is surrounded by the mountains of Karakoram Range. The nearest airport is Leh airport which is 205 km away. This place is heaven for wildlife enthusiasts as you might get a chance to spot a snow leopard and other local wildlife unique to the region.

Read Also| List Of Monuments In India That Make A Fortune Through Tourism