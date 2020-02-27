Hill Stations In Kerala That Must Find A Spot In Your Travel List In March

Kerala is known to be one of the best places to visit in India. Known for its breathtaking views, backwaters, hill stations and much more. March is the best time to visit this beautiful destination to unwind and relax in God’s Own Country. Here are four hill stations in Kerala that you can visit in the month of March.

Wayanad

Wayanad is perfect for a weekend getaway. One can visit the spices plantation, beauty of the forests and hills. One can also indulge in some outdoor activities as Wayanad has a lot to offer.

Vagamon

Vagamon is located Peerumade taluk of Idukki district and is a perfect destination to visit in the month of March. This place offers scenic green mountains, breath-taking views, and beautiful waterfalls. One can visit this place to calm their mind and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Also read | Romantic Places In Kerala For Couples That One Must Check Out

Peermade

The Peermade hill station in Kerala is a perfect vacation spot for summers as the temperature here ranges from 15 to 5 degrees. Peermade has a lot of places that one can visit; be it the church or the incredible waterfalls.

Also read | How Much Does A Honeymoon In Kerala Cost In The Month Of April?

Ponmudi

Ponmudi is one of the most captivating hill stations in Kerela. This hill station is located near Trivandrum with a curving way which is a treat to tourists as it offers a scenic view to those who travel by roadways. Ponmudi also offers a wide range of mountain flowers, and much more.

Also read | Things To Do In Kerala: 7 Things You Must Try When In The State

Also read | Kerala | Five Best Places In The State That Are Must-visit In November