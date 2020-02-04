Hill Stations In Maharashtra That You Must Visit This Year

One can often get too stressed out while working and city life may not always be helpful. Cities like Mumbai often get overcrowded and stressful to live in and thus vacations become a must. One may not have the luxury of time or money to travel far and long but short trips to hill stations may be the perfect break from your hectic city life. Listed below are some of the best hill stations in Maharashtra that you must visit:

Hill stations in Maharashtra and things to do in Maharashtra

1) Matheran

Matheran is one of the closest and best places to visit in Maharashtra. It is located at an elevation of around eight hundred meters in the Western Ghats and is one of the most beautiful hill stations in Maharashtra. Matheran is filled with tourist spots like Alexander, Rambag, Echo, Celia (a waterfall mouth), Panorama, Porcupine points, Charlotte Lake and many more and is one of the smallest hill stations in Maharashtra. It is often not too overcrowded and one can spend some great time with friends or family here.

2) Lonavala

This is one of the most hyped hill stations in Maharashtra. This hill station can get crowded over the weekends and one must find the perfect time before getting here. The chocolate fudge is one of the best dessert dishes to try and one must also visit various other spots like Karla caves, Bhaja caves, Bedsa caves, Visapur fort, Korigad fort, and the breathtaking sunset points.

3) Mahabaleshwar

Another popular hill station in Maharashtra is Mahabaleshwar. It is best known for its strawberries, Jam factories, Venna Lake and much more. When in Mahabaleshwar, one must visit Arthur’s seat, Kate’s point, Needle hole point or Elephant point, Wilson point, and the three-monkey point.

4) Igatpuri

This is another beautiful hill station in Maharashtra where one can find less crowd. It is close to both Mumbai and Pune and is best known for its peaceful environment. This place also has one of the largest Vipassana meditation academies. When looking for nature's beauty, peace, and solitude, one must definitely come to Igatpuri.

5) Panchgani

This hill station in Maharashtra beats all of the other. It is also known as ‘ the land of five hills’. Comprising of dense forests, best views of Sahyadri, waterfalls and lush greenery, this one is a paradise for nature lovers. One can either go cycling, local shopping or cave hiking at Rajpuri caves. Some of the best spots here are Table Land, Sydney Point, and Arthur Seat.