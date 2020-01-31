Hill Stations In Rajasthan That You Must Visit Once In Your Life

Whenever we think of Rajasthan, we think of things like palaces, desert, sand and historic sites. But Rajasthan is one of the best places that gives the chills in the warm summer vibes. Rajasthan has many hill stations where you can go to experience chilly weather in the arms of nature. Here is a list of hill stations in Rajasthan that you can visit and unwind amongst historic architecture and tranquillity.

Hill stations in Rajasthan that are a must-visit

Mount Abu

This scenic hill station in Rajasthan is filled with lush green regions with contrasting historic architecture, making it one of the best places to visit in Rajasthan. It has stunning views of the Aravalli mountains in the backdrop and the chilled breeze while you look at the terrific architecture will leave you mesmerised. You can reach here by road or by train. You will take about 3 hours to reach there by from Udaipur in a car.

Ranakpur

Ranakpur is known as the historic hill station of Rajasthan. It also is surrounded by lush green Aravalli mountains and huge heritage sites. You can look at the historic Jain temples and other such sites making it one of the best places for a weekend getaway. You can reach here by road as it is just 162 Km away from Jodhpur and 91 Km away from Udaipur.

Sajjangarh

Sajjangarh Palace sits on top of a hill and also gives a stunning look from the ground. It is known as the monsoon palace. Built in 1884, this place is a perfect place for a summer retreat. It is the best hill station in Rajasthan to unwind in the scorching heat of summers. To reach here, you will need to drive for about 11.4 Km from the city of Udaipur. This is a list of the hill stations in Rajasthan that you must visit.

Photo by Jan Gemerle on Unsplash