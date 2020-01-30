If you are thinking of going for a getaway this spring season, then Telangana is your destination. This state is known for its spectacular hill stations. Telangana is the home to the Deccan Plateau with the tropical forest on all sides. These places will help you beat the pre-summer heat and will also provide you with great sightseeing opportunities. You can enjoy the natural beauty, the lush greens, and fauna found in the region. Here is a list of hill station in Telangana that you must visit.

Read Also| Hill Stations In Meghalaya That Must Be On Every Nature Lover's List

Hill stations in Telangana that you must visit once in your life

Hill stations in Telangana: Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills is about 149 km from the state capital and is one of the perfect hill stations in Telangana that you can visit in this summer. It has some of the best views of the Deccan plateau and a lot of greens which will supply you with fresh oxygen. You can take treks in this region and enjoy the beautiful views of the Deccan plateaus. You can visit the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and elephant reserve which is present in the region. You can also look at the Thimmamma Marrimanu which is reported to be the world’s biggest banyan tree.

Read Also| Hill Stations In Tamil Nadu That You Must Visit Once In Your Life

Hill stations in Telangana: Srisailam

Srisailam is a religious hill station near Hyderabad. You can reach this place by road. It just 212 km from the state capital and has a fantastic road to drive. You can visit temples and the caves and rediscover the mystical side of India. You can visit Ista Kameswari Temple and also enjoy the ropeway to reach the Akkamahadevi Caves.

Read Also| Hill Stations In Mizoram That You Can Visit In Your Next Family Vacation

Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar is not a literal hill station but the is a notable place from the region which one must visit. It is one of the most spectacular things to look at. When the 12 gates of the dam open, it is a sight which you should enjoy. Just 164 km from Hyderabad, you can enjoy the mesmerising view of the dam surrounded by three mountains and the rivers, you can also take a boat trip to the island in Nagarjunakonda.

Read Also| Hill Stations In Andhra Pradesh That You Must Visit Atleast Once In Your Lifetime

(Photo by Mohamad Rashidi on Unsplash)