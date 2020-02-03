Scenic Hill Stations In Uttarakhand That You Must Visit Once In Your Life

Uttarakhand, formerly known as the Uttaranchal, is situated in the northern part of India. The place is often referred to as 'Devabhumi', which literally translates as ‘Land of Gods’.

The place offers a very rich historical significance and amazing scenic beauties. Also, the climate of the land is quite pleasant, and due to its proximity to the Himalayan mountain ranges, Uttarakhand enjoys a very cold climate and receives snowfall in the winter season. Read more to know about the hill stations to visit in Uttarakhand.

Nainital

(Pic: Shutterstock)

Nainital is, no doubt, the most popular name that one can find in this list of famous hill stations in Uttarakhand. Nainital is the quaint and the best hill station in Uttarakhand which is best known for the Naina Devi temple & the Naini Lake that lies amidst a forested valley. Nestled in the hills of Kumaon, Nainital is also known as The City of Lakes for being a haven for almost 60 lakes.

Mussoorie

(Pic: Shutterstock)

There are numerous hill stations in Uttarakhand that we have heard of. One such name is of Mussoorie hill station and this list is incomplete without mention this beautiful place. With an expanse of commanding snow ranges to gorgeous Doon Valley, the place is one of the must-visit hill stations in Uttarakhand that appears like a little dreamland to the tourists and nature lovers.

Auli

(Pic: Shutterstock)

Auli is a famous ski-resort and hill station in the Himalayan region of Uttarkhand. From this place, one can easily enjoy the beauty of the Trishul Peak, can visit the Chenab Lake and also marvel at the world’s highest man-made lake. The best time to visit the place is from November to March. It also offers panoramic views of some high Himalayan peaks including Nanda Devi and Kamet.

Ranikhet

(Pic: Shutterstock)

Ranikhet is an enchanting hill station where you can spend time exploring the famous places and relishing popular street food. It is a place having a popular golf course, church, and more spots where you can spend time with your family and friends. So, do not forget to head to the Land of Queens on your trip and get ready to experience nature at its best on the land of Ranikhet.

Bhimtal

(Pic: Shutterstock)

Bhimtal is one of the unknown hill stations for many of us in Uttrakhand. The place features some ancient and historic temples, lush mountains and pristine lakes. However, Bhimtal Lake is a highlight of this place, which has a small island in the middle of it. The dense pine and oak forests on the land of Bhimtal adds more beauty to the landscape.

