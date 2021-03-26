Holi 2021: Beat Your Pandemic Blues With Vibrant Weekend Getaway At These Colourful Places

The much-anticipated festival of Holi is just around the corner and it is unmistakably one of the most exciting celebrations in India. The colours, energy, music and food are just further additions to its charm and this year the festival also approaches us on a long weekend, giving everyone a chance to take some time off, plan a quick break and rejuvenate. The double weekend serves as an opportunity to take a mini-vacation and explore the country while also taking proper precautions. Therefore, here is a list of bright and vibrant stays where one can spend time with friends and family in a bid to add an extra dash of colour to the festival.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh: Seclude Summer Vine - Honey Suckle

Seclude Summer Vine is completely dedicated to the reddish-yellow shade of sunshine. It is a cheerful and vibrant bread and breakfast, which transforms into a cosy rustic hideaway in the night. The home boasts of a huge Dormer window and a private balcony looking at the lust valley and mountains.

(Image: Seclude/Website)

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Winter Garden

Winter Garden is almost like a page out of nature’s book. The BnB is a pastel oasis with indoor plants placed carefully to add to its positive energy. It is an inviting and calming home, with sculptures, paintings and antiques complementing the earthly feel.

(Image: Airbnb/Website)

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: Seclude Mussoorie - Yellow Submarine

Inspired by the beautiful lyrics, the Yellow Submarine by the legendary group, The Beatles, the BnB is a happy place. Along with high ceilings, the cosy bedroom with a queen-size bed includes a glass doorway, an en-suite bathroom with a wall in frosted glass, curtains and a study table. Yellow Submarine is definitely a haven for someone who wants a few days of solitude.

(Image: Seclude/Website)

Madh Island, Maharashtra: Bougainvilla

This BnB has a blue woven fabric in every room. The living room is large and comfortably designed with many eye-catching items and with two peacock blue seating stools in the living room. The stay also has a lovely pool in the lawns.

(Image: Airbnb/Website)

Ganpati Pule, Maharashtra: The One - A Mediterranean themed terrace apartment

The One is pristine in white but with a little blue. Used more like ornaments, the color of hope intricately accessories the home in the form of tiles, lamps, and lanterns. The home itself is very spacious and comfortable with gentle Mediterranean influences.

(Image: Airbnb/Website)