How Long Will Disney World Stay Closed And Other Important Details To Know

As the outbreak of Coronavirus has reached the pandemic stage and the whole world is taking precautionary measures to prevent against the disease, the famous Walt Disney World has also announced that it will shut down through the month of March. The official website of the Walt Disney World has issued a notice whereby it announced that it will shut down from March 16, 2020. Read on to know more.

Is Disney World Closed?

Walt Disney World attracts a lot of tourists from around the world and hosts guests throughout the year. People visiting the park are not comprised of kids but adults and elderly people as well. The Walt Disney World has amusement parks, water parks and resorts, restaurants, etc which are always crowded owing to its popularity and the entertainment value it has. Hence, keeping the public health in mind and giving it a priority, the decision to close the park was taken and announced. Below are the details about the operational dates of its various categories

Image source: Disneyworld.com

Theme parks and Water parks

Closed from March 16 till March 31, 2020.

The official website of Disney World has announced that theme parks and water parks at Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed.

Resorts

As announced on Disneyworld.disney.go.com, Disney owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort will close starting from 5:00 PM on March 20th, 2020 till the end of the month.

Disney Springs

As announced on the website of Disney World, the Disney Springs will be close down from March 17th, 2020 till the end of the month. Only select restaurants and retail locations at Disney Springs might remain open and it is advised to guests to first call and confirm the locations they wish to visit and ask for their operating hours.

Promo image: Shutterstock