How Much Does A Honeymoon In Phuket Cost For April? Check Details

Phuket is one of the most popular destinations among travel lovers. With its sandy beaches and crystal clear water, it is a popular destination in Thailand. Many tourists across the world even agree about how Phuket is better than Pattaya. The island destination is situated far from the city hustle which is why it is a preferred escape option for tourists, especially couples.

What is the cost of a honeymoon trip to Phuket during April?

The key to enjoying the perfect honeymoon is if you plan it well. Phuket is a popular honeymoon destination for newlyweds across the world. Hence, airfares go up very soon. It is best recommended to book your tickets well in advance.

For an April honeymoon, if you plan on booking the tickets 2-3 months in advance then it will cost you around Rs 20,000 for a round trip per person. The ticket fares are generally higher for the summers and hence, one should plan their honeymoon in Phuket well in advance.

Additionally, stay prices depend on the type of stay you choose. You can opt for hotels or even rent out a house for a couple of days using various online platforms available for the same. Many online travel websites also have specially curated honeymoon packages to Phuket that are starting at Rs 35,000.

Things to do on your honeymoon in Phuket

1. Phuket is home to numerous beaches that offer you a relaxing honeymoon. However, Patong and Kata Beach are the most popular beaches on this island. If you wish to have a quiet, romantic time with your partner then skip the crowd and head to Kata Beach.

2. With Phuket being one of the best beach destinations in the world, the island also has many cruise ships. Hop on one of them with your partner and enjoy the sunset while sipping on a glass of your favourite wine. These cruise ships give you a mesmerizing view of the picturesque landscape of Phuket.

3. If you are one of those couples who like to explore the local culture, then head to Old Phuket Town. The streets offer authentic street food and local sights complete with a cultural experience. In addition to these, Phuket also has many night markets that you can explore together.

