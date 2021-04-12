How To Change Name In Passport Online? Check Out The Steps Here

Passports are one of the most important documents for individuals. They are needed when travelling internationally and are also one of the key identity proofs of an individual. Passports are a legal document that is crucial for every individual. Changing details on a passport can be a hassle and also a cumbersome task. Luckily for the people, they can now access and change information on their passport online. Many people have been wondering how to change the name in passport online.

How to change name in Passport online?

According to the Passport Seva Service, to change the name in the passport, the person needs to apply for a "Re-issue" of passport and get the specified change done in the personal particulars. To check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, please click on the "Documents Required" link on the Home page. Check out how to reissue passport and steps to change name in passport online:

To apply for fresh or reissue of passport via e-Form Submission, users need to register on Passport Seva Portal.

After registering, login to the Passport Seva Portal.

Download the e-Form for fresh or reissue of Passport.

Fill in the downloaded e-Form and click the Validate & Save button. This will generate an XML file which will be required later for uploading to the system.

Upload the XML file through the Upload e-Form. Do not upload the PDF form at this stage as only XML file is accepted by the system.

After uploading the form for fresh or reissue of Passport, click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link to schedule an appointment at Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

Search for Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) location and select your PSK.

After booking the appointment at selected PSK, you can make an online payment through Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard & Visa), Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) and Associate Banks Only), or SBI Bank Challan.

Users can calculate the fee for passport services through Online Fee Calculator.

Users can take print of the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN) or Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) where an appointment has been booked, along with original documents- External website that opens in a new window such as Proof of Date of Birth, Identity proof with photograph, Proof of Residence and Proof of nationality.

Promo Image Source: shutterstock.com