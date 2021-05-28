How To Get UAE Golden Visa? Everything You Need To Know About Who Is Eligible To Apply

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented a new system called the Golden Visa that offers long-term residency to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents like that of researchers, medical professionals and those within the scientific and knowledge fields, and remarkable students. The UAE Golden Visa will allow them to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. Following the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has been promoting the 2019 amendment even more so today to attract foreign residents. Here's A to Z about what is UAE Golden Visa and how to get it.

How to get UAE Golden Visa?

Those who are interested in applying for the UAE Golden Visa may do so via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship — ICA (the eChannel for residency and citizenship), or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), which works under the ministry. Please note that the ICA offers only online channels whereas the GDRFA offers both online and offline channels. Candidates will be required to submit their necessary documents and must declare that they are willing to relocate to the UAE in accordance with their business venture. Depending on your profession and the purpose of your stay, a certain amount of deposit will have to be initiated from your end. This will be mentioned on the website in detail.

UAE Golden Visa - Eligibility Criteria

10-year Visa

Investors with at least AED 10 million worth of public investment, either in the form of an investment fund or a company, will be able to apply. However, 60 per cent of the total investment must not be in the form of real estate. The invested amount must not be loaned either. In the case of assets, investors must assume full ownership. Furthermore, the investor must be able to retain the investment for a minimum of three years as well.

If business partners are willing to contribute AED 10 million each, the 10-year long visa may be extended to include them as well. The visa can also include the holder’s spouse and children, as well as one executive director and one advisor. Besides investors and entrepreneurs, individuals with specialised talent including doctors, researchers, scientists, investors and artists can also apply for the visa. A visa permit for them depends on the accreditations granted by their respective departments and fields. The visa will be extended to their spouses and children as well.

5-year Visa

For the 5-year visa, the norms are largely similar for investors with the only difference being that the individual will be required to deposit AED 5 million. Entrepreneurs will be allowed a multi-entry visa for six months, which can be renewed for another six months as well. This long-term visa can also include the holder’s spouse, children, a partner and three executives. Remarkable high school and university students with a GPA of 3.75 or higher upon graduation are eligible for a 5-year residency visa. Foreign nationals who are looking to set up their business in the country can also apply for the 5-year residency through the Golden Business Visa scheme.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK