Check Out Some Tips To Eat Healthy On Holidays To Maintain Your Fitness Goals

Delicious food is loved by everyone. Parties and celebrations are the time when people think of having cheat days. But there is also a way that you can maintain a healthy lifestyle during the holiday season. Just by following these few steps your body will feel the difference within weeks. Let us take a look at some of the tips that you can follow.

Eat healthy on holidays by following these steps

Go for low-fat options

Give more preference to a healthy diet rather than an unhealthy diet. Food items that consist of less calories should be preferred. Opt for fruits and vegetables like spinach, beetroot, apple, guava, banana, orange. Having fruits and drinking water regularly will be helpful for the body.

Alcohol consumption

Having alcohol before meals is bad for those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Before drinking anything alcoholic, eat something so that it does not have any side effects. Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach is not preferable.

Relish your meal

People often finish their meals in 10 minutes which might not be a good habit to consider. Taking your time and chewing food mindfully might not only help in digestion but also help in maintaining a healthy physique. Try to chew every bite of the meal 36 times as Ayurveda suggests.

Last meal at 7 pm

When the sun rises in the morning, our stomach's digestive fire is active and the food we eat during that period gets digested faster than that at night. As the sun goes down, the digestive fire is less active and our food disgests slowly than before. However, if you have no option but to eat meals at night, you can chew a small piece of ginger and a pinch of salt before eating meals at night. This will help in better digestion of food.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Courtesy: Photo by Stage 7 Photography on Unsplash