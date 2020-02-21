'Hunar Haat' Delhi 2020: Timings, How To Reach & Other Details About This Must-visit Event

Hunar Haat event has gained popularity and has become one of the biggest events in the country. Hunar Haar 2020 is based on the theme 'Kaushal Ko Kaam'. The event takes place in order to celebrate the legacy of traditional arts and crafts.

Hunar Haat provides an opportunity to thousands of artisans to showcase some of their most unique and creative arts and crafts from across the country. It is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. The 10-day long Hunar Haat event is held from dates February 13 to February 23. Read more to know the Hunar Haat timings and how to reach Hunar Haat.

Hunar Haat timings

To those who are looking forward to visiting the Hunar Haat should need to know the Hunar Haat timings. Hunar Haat timings are as follows: It will be open from 11 am in the morning to 10.30 pm at night. The visitors can be a part of the event based on the Hunar Haat timings.

How to reach Hunar Haat?

Hunar Haat is held at India Gate Lawn, Rajpath, New Delhi. For the people who want to know how to reach Hunar Haat, here are some easiest ways to get there. From the Delhi airport, Hunar Haat is approximately 13 km away. The closest railway station is Paharganj railway station platform 1. The nearest bus stop to Hunar Haat is the National Archives bus stop. The festival is just a 10-minute walk from the famous National Museum in New Delhi.

More about Hunar Haat

For the Hunar Haat, more than 250 stalls have been set up. At these stalls, master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts from across the country are participating. These craftsmen are here to display their handmade indigenous products.

