Places In Hyderabad To Visit Other Than Chaar Minar While On A Trip

The pearl city of India, Hyderabad is a blend of history and modernity. It has the magic to hypnotise anybody who steps his/her foot in this beautiful city of Nizams. Hyderabad has a history of at least 400 years and has unique places to visit. The Charminar is one of the most famous tourist places to visit in Hyderabad but, the city has more beautiful places to offer than just the Charminar.

5 places to visit in Hyderabad apart from Char Minaar

Chowmalla Palace

CHowmalla palace was built in the 18th century during the reign of the fifth Nizam, Afzar-ud-Daulah. They began building the palace in 1857 and finished the construction in 1869. Chowmalla literally means 'four places' in Urdu language. There are two courtyards, the northern courtyard and the southern courtyard. The southern courtyard has four different palaces, Afzal Mahal, Tahniyat Mahal, Aftab Mahal and Mahtab Mahal. You can request a tour guide at the ticket counter, to learn about the history of the palace.

Ramoji film city

Ramoji film city was built in 1991 and was open for the public to visit since 1996. Spread over 2500 acres, it is situated about 30 km away from Hyderabad. The entire studio has the capacity to house almost 50 film units at a given time. If you plan to visit the film city, make sure to keep yourself free for an entire day!

Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort is just 12 km away from the city and this architectural fort was built by the Qutub Shahi Kings. The impressive structure has 8 gates and 87 structures. You can visit this fort during the day to witness the architecture, and they have a light and sound show, telling you the history of the fort. This happens inside the fort in three different languages, English, Hindi and Telugu and it is something you should not miss!

Buddha Statue

The Buddha statue erected on the Gibraltar Rock of Hussain Sagar. This statue is one of the tallest monolith statues of Gautam Buddha in the world. It was placed on December 1, 1992.

Birla Mandir

Located at the top of a hill of Kalapahad, the name of the temple was derived from the industrialists who built Biral temples across many cities in India. This temple was constructed in 1976 and it is believed it took around 2000 tonnes f white marbles to build the temple. The devotees visiting the temple come to worship the statue of Lord Lakshminarayana. They also have idols of Lord Venkateswara, Padmavati and Lord Buddha.

