India To Resume Issuing Visas For Tourists Visiting In Chartered Flights From Oct 15: MHA

In good news for the Indian Tourism sector and global tourists, the Centre on Thursday has re-opened the window for issuing tourist visas after a long halt of one and a half years, owing to the COVID pandemic. The Union government on Thursday declared that the issuing of tourist visas for foreigners will be re-opened from October 15 onwards.

The government further added that only those who want to visit the country through chartered flights will be allowed to visit India under these guidelines. Those who wanted to visit India through commercial flights will have to wait for another month, as the government is planning to open that window from November 15.

Centre permits issuing of visa from Oct 15 for tourists visiting India

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the ministry informed.

The Ministry further advised that all the norms and COVID protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health on travelling shall be adhered to by the foreign visitors and all other stakeholders bringing them to India. With this, the government added that the restrictions placed on international travel stand further eased.

“All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations,” the government said in the

Statement.

The decision was taken by the government keeping in mind the ongoing surge in the vaccination numbers and a significant dip in overall COVID cases in India. The decision was made after the Tourism Ministry pushed the government to open channels for International tourists to visit the country as the tourism industry & hotel sector mounted huge losses during the last one and a half years of a halt on tourism owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The country has significantly opened domestic tourism also in a staggered way, along with all the COVID-19 protocols in place.

India's COVID situation

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,44,198 active COVID cases in the country. There are presently 3,38,94,312 cases in the country, with 4,49,856 people lost their lives due to COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 92.63 crores, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, after 43,09,525 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, 92,63,68,608 vaccine doses had been administered during 90,14,182 sessions, according to provisional reports.

Image: PTI