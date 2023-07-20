Indian Passport Holders Can Travel Visa-free To 57 Countries; See Full List Here

Quick links:
The newest ranking released by Henley Passport Index shows the Indian passport at number 80. (Image: Twitter)
Indian citizens no longer require a visa to enter 57 countries, including Oman and Qatar. For Indian citizens, these locations either offer visa-free access or visa on arrival. This was made possible because of India’s improved ranking in the latest Henley Passport Index.
3 things you need to know
The International Air Transport Association contributed data that served as the basis for the rankings, which were made public on July 18 by the migration consulting firm Henley & Partners.While the Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries without visa, the list excludes all of the top travel destinations for Indians, which are the nations of Europe and North America. See the full list of countries Indians can access without visa:
OCEANIA
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
MIDDLE EAST
Iran
Jordan
Oman
Qatar
CARIBBEAN
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Dominica
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
ASIA
Bhutan
Cambodia
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Maldives
Myanmar
Nepal
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Timor-Leste
LATIN AMERICA
Bolivia
El Salvador
AFRICA
Burundi
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Somalia
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Zimbabwe
Singapore dethroned Japan from the top rank on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years, moving the latter into third place.Singapore's residents may now visit 192 of the world's 227 tourist destinations without a visa, making it the most powerful passport in the world.