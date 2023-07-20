Indian Passport Holders Can Travel Visa-free To 57 Countries; See Full List Here

Indian citizens no longer require a visa to enter 57 countries, including Oman and Qatar. For Indian citizens, these locations either offer visa-free access or visa on arrival. This was made possible because of India’s improved ranking in the latest Henley Passport Index.

3 things you need to know

Currently, India ranks at 80th spot in Henley Passport Index.

This is seven places higher than last year’s rank.

India’s current ranks ties with West African countries like Togo and Senegal.

Full list of countries Indians can enter without visa

The International Air Transport Association contributed data that served as the basis for the rankings, which were made public on July 18 by the migration consulting firm Henley & Partners.While the Indian passport holders can travel to 57 countries without visa, the list excludes all of the top travel destinations for Indians, which are the nations of Europe and North America. See the full list of countries Indians can access without visa:

OCEANIA

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

MIDDLE EAST

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

CARIBBEAN

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

ASIA

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

LATIN AMERICA

Bolivia

El Salvador

AFRICA

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Zimbabwe

Which is the strongest passport in the world?

Singapore dethroned Japan from the top rank on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years, moving the latter into third place.Singapore's residents may now visit 192 of the world's 227 tourist destinations without a visa, making it the most powerful passport in the world.