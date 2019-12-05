The Debate
Instagram: Best Writing Accounts To Follow On The Photo-sharing Site

Travel

Instagram is a popular photo-sharing site where people often share updates from their lives. Here are some of the best writing accounts to follow on Instagram.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Instagram

The popular photo-sharing site Instagram is well known for providing inspiration for travel, cooking, artwork and more. Although it is more popular for sharing regular updates about the lives of people, the site has also provided a huge platform for up and coming artists to showcase their work and have a shot at getting it recognised by the world. From beautiful quotes to good books to even better captions, writing accounts are of some of the most followed pages on it. Here are some of the best writing accounts to follow on Instagram.

7 Writing accounts that one must follow on Instagram

Rupi Kaur

Rupi Kaur is a popular writer with about 3.8 million followers. She has also written a few novels including Milk and Honey and The Sun And Her Flowers. She often shares her work on her page and also posts videos from her speaking sessions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on

R H Sin

One of New York's best selling authors, RH Sin is also popular on social media. With about 1.7 million followers, he is also a photographer and a traveller. His recent launch is We Hope This Reaches You In Time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by r.h. Sin (@r.h.sin) on

Tyler Knott Gregson

Tyler Knott Gregson has his own website. He is also a traveller, photographer and a poet. He regularly shares pictures of his writings on his page. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyler Knott Gregson (@tylerknott) on

Quarterlife Poetry

This page also has its website. With about 131k followers, this page is quite popular on Instagram. They also have a weekly show where they engage in discussing different topics. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Quarter Life Poetry (@quarterlifepoetry) on

Cleo Wade

Cleo Wade is the author of Heart Talk & Where To Begin. Describing himself as someone who is working to build a community. He often writes about loving and living. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cleo wade (@cleowade) on

Austin Kleon

Austin Kleon is the author of Steal Like An Artist. He describes himself as an artist who draws. He engages in creating art with words, books and pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Austin Kleon (@austinkleon) on

Terribly Tiny Tales

Terribly Tiny Tales is an Indian writing community that has a bunch of inhouse writers and occasionally features guest writers as well. The page has over 1 million followers. They also often collaborate with brands to deliver beautiful tales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Terribly Tiny Tales (@ttt_official) on

