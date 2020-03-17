Is Taj Mahal Open Today And Tomorrow? When Will It Re-open?

Coronavirus is growing rapidly in India. The growing pandemic has instilled fear in people and there is panic all over. As the number of infected people is inching closer, the government is doing its best to control the spread. Section 144 has been imposed in many places. The government has also ordered the shutdown of malls, gyms, schools, and colleges in many cities. Amid the fears and these moves, the government recently announced the closing of all monuments in the country. 'Is Taj Mahal open today' is a question that many people have been asking. Read to know more about this:

Coronavirus: When will Taj Mahal re-open?

Is the Taj Mahal open today? Is the Taj Mahal open tomorrow?

According to various reports, the Taj Mahal will not be operational till the end of March.

This is only the third time in the history of the Taj Mahal that it has been shut down. The monument was first closed down for about a week during the war of 1971 with Pakistan. The second time it was closed down was during the flood in 1978.

When will Taj Mahal re-open?

In light of the Coronavirus spread, the government has now ordered a close down for all the ASI monuments in the country. With this announcement, the Taj Mahal also closed its gates for the people. The Taj Mahal will now re-open after March 31st, 2020. According to reports, if the situation still persists, the monument may remain shut for a longer duration.

There are nearly 3700 archaeological sites across India that have been shut. According to the data released by Lok Sabha, the Taj Mahal witnessed around 60 Lakh footfalls in the year 2018-19 and it generated over ₹77 lakhs in revenue for the year. The monument's average revenue generated annually in the last three years is over ₹61 crores.

While shutting down the monument is a logical move keeping in mind the safety of people, the tourism industry stakeholders in the city are a little peeved over the decision. Noting the fact that October to March is the peak season for the travel industry, especially in Agra, the shutdown of monuments like the Taj Mahal would lead to revenue loss. The loss could prove to be significant even when shut down on a temporary basis.

