Island Hopping In Spain? These Islands Need To Be On Your List

Spain has been one of the most attractive places of tourists from all over the world. The country is popular for having a number of small islands all famous for their own features. Here are some top Spanish Islands for a relaxing vacation.

Top Spanish Islands for a vacation

Balearic Islands Spain

The Balearic Islands is a group of islands off the coast of Spain. Islands like Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera have long been celebrated among the best islands in Europe. Each has its own different character and all these climates witness mild Mediterranean climate which makes this location one of the most attractive places for tourists.

Ibiza

Ibiza is one of the most popular Spanish islands that attracts a number of tourists with its nightclubs, parties, and beaches. The island turns into a hub of lights, with people all out right after 7 PM, and almost all the party lasts pretty much till the morning. During the day time, one can try some of the amazing Spanish cuisine at the many restaurants and go shopping for Spanish handicrafts in their local market. Cova de Can Marca is also a popular attraction which is basically a huge natural cave just a boat ride away, on the Spanish holiday island.

La Gomera

La Gomera is a very small Spanish island which is popular as Christopher Columbus started his voyage of discovery form this particular island. The island is just a boat ride away from Tenerife and is a recommended place for those who love hiking, trekking, or even simply walking around. The island experiences an excellent climate year-round and has a huge variety of unique plants, beautiful forests, rock outcroppings, and mesmerising waterfalls. The main point about this island is that a very nice number of tourists end up being on this island.

