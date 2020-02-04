Jagannath Temple And Everything You Need To Know About This Holy Place

The Jagannath Temple or Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha is amongst the most visited temples of India. The temple lies in the heart of Odisha and it comes in the list of India's oldest shrines. People take buses from innate corners of India to start their pilgrimage and visit the sacred place.

All about the nobility of The Jagannath Puri Temple

The Jagannath Temple was built in the 11th-century which is considered to be the most sacred pilgrimage site in East India. Given the honour of being one of the Char Dhams, the shrine is one of the most-visited Hindu temples in India. Numerous worshippers find their way in this auspicious and magnetic temple of Lord Jagannath. The most important factor of this temple that makes it distinct is that instead of the idols being sculpted out of metal and stone, the idols in this holy place are made of wood which are restored in every twelve or nineteen years.

Also Read | Richest Temples In India Which Receive Donations In Large Numbers that will blow your mind

Idols inside the temple

Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are the divinities that are worshipped in this temple. The temple contains statues of these three Gods carved from sacred neem logs along with statues of Sudarshana Chakra, Madanmohan, Sridevi and Vishwadhatri inside it. The idols are adorned with different clothing and jewels according to the season. According to many devotees, the rituals followed here are ancient that might even out-date the origination of the temple itself.

Also Read | Ramtek Temple to Balaji Mandir Temple: Famous pilgrimage places in Nagpur that you must visit at least once

The Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha is spread over 30,000 acres of land registered under the name of Lord Jagannath. This makes him the richest landlord. The estimated amount of donation they receive every year is not reported. However, it is estimated that devotees offer nearly 209 kg gold during an annual ceremony itself.

Also Read | Pashupatinath Temple to Sanchi Stupa, famous pilgrimage destinations in Madhya Pradesh

Also Read | Kaziranga National Park, Mahabodhi Temple & other places in 'Dekho Apna Desh' campaign