Jammu & Kashmir Observes Record Travel In Nov 2021 As Over 1 Lakh Travellers Visited UT

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta in a meeting with state officials. Mehta informed that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed the mark of highest tourist footfall in November when 1,27,605 tourists visited the Union Territory in a single month, and further reviewed the various activities being undertaken by the Tourism Department to highlight and promote new tourist destinations.

J&K observes record travel in November 2021

The Chief Secretary directed the Tourism Department to promote 75 new tourist destinations by constructing integrated facilities with enough recreational activities, cafes, and bathrooms.

Dr. Mehta requested that the Department work to protect, repair, and promote Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and architectural legacy. He recommended that the Department should organise dedicated travel, trekking expeditions, mountain bike experiences, and overnight stays near the designated areas to promote awareness about them. He recommended the Department to support tourism cooperatives as a means of achieving complete tourism development by bringing together communities, youth, and PRIs through Department-sponsored training, capacity-building.

Furthermore, the Tourism Department is arranging numerous roadshows across major cities in the country to raise awareness about tourism-related events, activities, and locations in Jammu and Kashmir in order to attract local and foreign tourists to the UT. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Lucknow are among these cities. In the meeting, it was further informed that as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Department organised an iconic week celebration in the last week of October 2021, which included performances on Hafiz Nagma, Kalam-e-Khusro, Kalam-e-Baba Fareed, Qawwali, Baul Sufi folk, Darvish Sufi dance, and Haziri Kathak, besides literary seminar on Sufism and exhibition of local arts, calligraphy, Sufi traditions, and houseboat festival.

In conjunction with communities, youth groups, and Panchayati Raj Institutions, these sites will be developed with sufficient infrastructure and essential services to tap their tourism potential, Chief secretary Dr. Mehta said. It was also said that Gurez festival, Monsoon festival, Patnitop and Kashmir festival, Lolab festival, Wular festival, Aharbal festival, Tosamaidan festival, and Verinag festival have all been held so far.

Image: Unsplash