The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jibhi Waterfall & Jog Falls And Other Waterfalls In India That You Must Visit This March

Travel

Jibhi Waterfall, Bahubali Waterfall & Jog falls are among the waterfalls of India that you can visit this summer. This list has waterfalls from all over India.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
jibhi waterfall

The second month of 2020 is almost over, and soon, the March heat will strike India. While the summer heat beats the citizens, there are a few places that one can visit to cool your nerves in the heat. It may sound unconventional, but India has a lot of waterfalls that are a great travel destination to beat the summer heat. Here is a list of waterfalls in India that you can visit in the month of March.

Read Also| Waterfalls Near Kolkata To Witness The True Bliss Of The Nature

List of waterfalls in India:

Jibhi Waterfall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by liveinhimachal™ (@liveinhimachal) on

Bahubali Waterfall or Athirappilly Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ganesh Naren~கணேஷ் நரேன் (@ganesh_narenn) on

Kempty Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nagendra👑 (@nagendra448) on

Read Also| Meenmutty Waterfalls And The Best Time To Visit This Nature's Bliss

Jog Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Ladhad (@sanjayladhad) on

Dudh Sagar Waterfall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marvelous Khanapur (@marvelous_khanapur_) on

Gokak waterfalls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tʀᴀᴠᴇʟ Kᴀʀɴᴀᴛᴀᴋᴀ (@travel_karnataka) on

Read Also| Thommankuthu Waterfalls: The Seven-step Scenic Brook You Need To Visit

Dhuandhar Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Grasshopper (@grasshoppertraveller) on

Langshiang Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Collaborate Us (@collaborate_us) on

Read Also| Waterfalls In Kerala That You Can Visit For A Picturesque Experience

Chitrakoot Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raipur Pictures ™ (@raipurpictures) on

Bhimlat Falls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Famous Places In India (@famousplacesinindia) on

Sissu Falls, Himachal Pradesh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tour with EcoNomads (@economads) on

(Source: Photo by didin emelu on Unsplash)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AKHILESH VISITS AZAM KHAN IN JAIL
'POLICE IN ACTIVE MODE NOW'
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT