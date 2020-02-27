Jibhi Waterfall & Jog Falls And Other Waterfalls In India That You Must Visit This March

The second month of 2020 is almost over, and soon, the March heat will strike India. While the summer heat beats the citizens, there are a few places that one can visit to cool your nerves in the heat. It may sound unconventional, but India has a lot of waterfalls that are a great travel destination to beat the summer heat. Here is a list of waterfalls in India that you can visit in the month of March.

List of waterfalls in India:

Jibhi Waterfall

Bahubali Waterfall or Athirappilly Falls

Kempty Falls

Jog Falls

Dudh Sagar Waterfall

Gokak waterfalls

Dhuandhar Falls

Langshiang Falls

Chitrakoot Falls

Bhimlat Falls

Sissu Falls, Himachal Pradesh

(Source: Photo by didin emelu on Unsplash)