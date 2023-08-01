Kashmir Great Lakes Trek: A Nature's Wonder

The Kashmir Great Lakes trek is one of the most beautiful treks in the country. It takes you through pristine glacial lakes, deep vast valleys and spanning meadows. The trek is on many adventure enthusiasts’ bucket lists for the simple reason that even words can't do justice to its beauty.

3 things you need to know:

Kashmir great lakes trek is one of the most sought-after treks in India.

KGL is a high-altitude trek. The highest altitude reached is 13,800 feet above sea level.

Above-average fitness level is required for this trek.

Tourist attractions on Kashmir Great Lakes trek

Kashmir Great Lakes, or KGL as it is popularly known, is a famous destination among trekkers. It is an experience that is completely different from the one associated with the treks in Uttarakhand ,Himachal Pradesh and North-East India. The KGL highlights the best of Kashmir. The terrain changes and unfolds like a novel. Every direction offers a surreal sight. The beautiful pictures you will come back with makeup for the challenge of carrying a professional camera with you.

The geographical features this route offers are breathtaking. First up, there is the Nichnai Valley, which has waterfalls and ends at Nichnai Pass at 13,500 feet. Then comes the Vishansar Lake – (The lake of Vishnu). It appears to change colours with changing weather and is home to trout fishes.

(One of the many glacial lakes on the Kashmir Great Lakes trek | Image: Shreyash Verma)

Gadsar Pass is another attraction. It lies at an altitude of 13,700 feet and provides a spectacular view of Yamsar and Kishansar Lakes. Gadsar Lake, also known as Yamsar or Lake of Death, is quite popular. Locals believe that there is an aquatic creature that pulls creatures into the depths of the lake.

Other attractions include Satsar Lakes – a collection of seven small lakes, Gangabal and Nundkul Lake, the last two lakes of the trek, which are visible after crossing Zaz Pass, located at the height of 13,100 feet. The Gangabal Lake lies at the base of the majestic Harmukh mountain. The 5,142 metre high mountain is a sacred spot for Hindus.

What makes it different from other treks?

Every day on this trek is a unique experience. The trek takes you through lush coniferous forests, pristine glacial lakes, vast winding valleys, lush spanning meadows and high Himalayan passes stretching over 13,500 feet. The trek lets visitors explore the beauty of the Himalayas.

(Mountains overlooking Nichnai Valley | Image: Shreyash Verma)

What to be mindful of?

The period between July and September is considered the best time for this trek. It is advised to book your slots in advance. The 70–75 km trek takes 7 to 8 days to complete. KGL is considered a moderate to difficult trek.

(Twin lakes: Vishnusar and Kishansar | image: Shreyash Verma)

The trek starts from Sonamarg and ends in Naranaag village. From Naranaag village trekkers are taken back to their base camps. Most trekking companies make Sonamarg their base camp. Some, however, opt for Srinagar as their base camp.

Dos and don’ts