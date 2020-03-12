From 'Kashmir Ki Kali' To 'Haider', Bollywood's Love For Kashmir Is Never-ending

A Bollywood movie is incomplete if it does not have some great scenes from beautiful places all of over the world. Bollywood filmmakers are obsessed with some places all around the world and keep returning there to shoot their movies. One of such places is Kashmir. Kashmir has some of the most beautiful and aesthetic places in India and is packed with scenic and natural beauty. From the golden era of the Bollywood to present, many movies and song sequences were shot in Kashmir.

Bollywood's favourite spots in Kashmir

Dal Lake

Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore starrer Kashmir Ki Kali was majorly shot in Kashmir. The song Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra from the movie was shot on a shikara in Dal Lake. The song has Shammi obsessing over Sharmila's beauty while the stunning setting on Dal Lake brings an overall memorable look to the song.

Pahalgam

As time passed, Bollywood's love for Kashmir increased. The scenic beauty from the movie Silsila in the year 1981 is from Pahalgam. Many other movies were shot in Pahalgam. According to an article on a travel website, scenes from the movie Jab Jab Phool Khile were also shot in Pahalgam. A valley named Betaab Valley in Kashmir is named after Sunny Deol's movie Betaab. Modern-day movies like Highway and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were also shot in Pahalgam.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg's ice-capped mountains and its stunning snowy scenes were captured in many movies from Bollywood. A hut was named as Bobby Hut after the Dimple Kapadia-Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby. Many of the trekking scenes from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were shot at a world-famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Shahid Kapoor's Haider was also shot here. The movie was based entirely on Kashmir.

Ladakh

Ladakh is already a major tourist spot in North India. At the same time, its challenging ways and raw beauty have been a part of many Bollywood movies as well. The climax scene from the movie 3 Idiots was shot in Ladakh. Scenes from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag were also filmed in Ladakh.

Source: Screengrabs from Yeh Chand Sa & Jab Hum Jawan Song