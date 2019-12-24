Popular Kayaking Destinations To Visit In India If You Wish To Rejuvenate Yourself

Kayaking is the use of kayak (a special kind of boat) to float through wild water bodies. It is a popular adventure sport which is touted to be rejuvenating. Here are four places in India to visit if you are interested in kayaking.

Destinations to go kayaking in India

1. Zanskar (Leh)

Zanskar river is one of the best places in the country to go Kayaking. Canoeing is also available around this area. The river stretches between Indus River and Nimu. You need to visit the place if paddling sounds thrilling to you. The best time to visit the place is between April and June. You can also enjoy the cold mountains around as a bonus.

2. Nagin Lake (Srinagar)

This place is renowned for its beauty. The river has greenery all around the place. The water here is crystal clear and kayaking here is extremely fun. The best place to enjoy nature when you feel like things have not been right for a while. The best time to visit is between April to October. You can also get a houseboat to stay here.

3. Brahmapuri (Rishikesh)

Brahmapuri is a much calmer lake as compared to the Dal lake in Srinagar. The water around is crystal clear and you will be able to enjoy the greenery all around you. You can enjoy paddling at your own pace here. It's smooth and relaxing. You need to visit the lake between April to October to make the most out of the situation.

4. Mandovi (Goa)

Goa is full of beaches and rivers which will help you go kayaking. You can also enjoy parties around these beaches and rivers. You can go to the Mandovi and paddle across. You can enjoy the sunset here and the soothing beauty around you. It is placed in Panjim river and is the best when visited between November and March. It is thing to tick off in your bucket list.

