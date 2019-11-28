Experience Kenya At Its Best With These Must-to-do Things

Kenya, a country in Africa, is well known across the globe for its beautiful landscapes and vast wildlife preserves. The country is also titled as Africa in Microcosm. A traveller who wants to experience mountains and beaches, tribal and city life, desserts and savannas, all at the same time, Kenya has all for them. From clicking close selfies with giraffes to bargaining at the tribal market, here are a few things to do in Kenya for the best travel experience:

Visiting Masai Village and explore the life of Masai Tribe

Individuals who don't know about it, Massai tribe is an indigenous ethnic group known for its culture, customs and tribal outfits. The houses in Masai Village are small and dark, made of mud and cow dunk. The tribe organises a market full of hand made stuff around the place every day from 9 am to 6 pm. If a traveller is good at bargaining, they can get some really good deals.

Experience Safari at Mara Game Reserve

Maasai Mara is situated in south-west Kenya and is also considered as Africa’s Greatest Wildlife Reserve. It might take three or four days to explore the entire place. If you plan your trip during July and October you might witness the migration of numerous animals that includes elephant, water buffalo, rhino, lion, and leopard.

Cycling at Hells Gate National Park

You can start a good day in Kenya by getting up with the sun to cycle past giraffe, zebra and warthog less than a metre away. You can hear the zebras munching or admire the graceful walk of giraffes engaged in the elements of nature while gaining this unique safari experience. Due to the lack of major predators such as lions and leopards, Hells Gate is safe for the visitors to enjoy even without a vehicle.

End the day with a Sunset Cruise on Lake Naivasha

The beautiful lake of Naivasha is situated in the Rift Valley, near Hells Gate National Park. The sunset scenery over there is worth experiencing. You can spot some incredible birdlife and watch local fisherman as they sail next to hippos. You can have numerous pictures with the beautiful surrounding there.

Visiting Mombasa

Mombasa, the coastal city is a perfect place for a foodie traveller. You can try Swahili Dishes at Blue Room Restaurant or sip a cup of coffee at Jahazi Coffee House. You can treat your tastebuds with the fresh seafood while relaxing and enjoying at Pirates Beach.

