Kerala: New Floating Bridge In Kozhikode Allows People To Walk On Waves; Watch

The Kerala State Tourism department has set up a floating bridge at Beypore beach in Kozhikode for people to walk along with the waves. The unique bridge is built to attract tourism in the region. The bridge has been built with the assistance of the District Tourist Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department.

The bridge spans 100 metres and is 3 metres wide. The floating bridge is composed of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks and provides a unique adventure in the midst of the water. According to local media, 1300 HDP bricks weighing 7 kg were utilised to construct the bridge. Because they can be swiftly connected and shaken, they may be moved about as needed. Supports are supplied in low-lying blocks at 2-minute intervals.

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Floating bridge can carry 500 people at once

The bridge is open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is supported by 31 anchors weighing a total of 100 kg. The waves cause the bridge to rise and fall. It has the capacity to carry up to 500 people at once.

However, only 50 individuals wearing life jackets are permitted to cross the bridge at this time. A 15-meter-wide platform at the end of the bridge, which runs out to the sea, allows tourists to take in the splendour of the sea. It is 100 meters long and 3 meters wide.

Kerala Tourism Department launches MAYA app

The Kerala Tourism department always tries innovative ways to attract tourists to their state. In the year 2019, the domestic tourists arriving in the southern state of Kerala accounted for approximately 18 million, according to the state tourism department.

Recently Kerala's Tourism Department launched "MAYA" a WhatsApp virtual guide for tourists who are visiting 'God's own country', Kerala. "MAYA Kerala Tourism's virtual guide is the smart and simple way to plan your dream Kerala vacation," Kerala Tourism Department tweeted. In their tweet, they also announced that the virtual guide will be available 24x7.

"Travellers can get information, tips and recommendations on destinations, events, experiences and more. The service is available 24x7," the Kerala Tourism department tweeted on Thursday.

Maya, Kerala Tourism’s #Whatsapp #virtualtravelguide is the smart and simple way to plan your dream Kerala vacation. Travellers can get information, tips and recommendations on destinations, events, experiences and more. The service is available 24x7.#MayaApp #TravelForGood pic.twitter.com/exA0PDdJcy — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) March 24, 2022

This move from the state tourism department is seen as a smart way to promote and educate tourists coming to the state of Kerala.

(With inputs from ANI)