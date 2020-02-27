Kerala Travel To Have Undocumented Stories, Events, And Myths Narrated To The Visitors

The new age travellers who visit Kerala will soon have the option to explore the place to the fullest. The tourism drive will reportedly have people narrating unheard, unscripted, and undocumented stories and folklores. The drive is expected to be launched in March at Kasargod.

In-depth tourism drive for Kerala

According to a report by a leading daily, the Kerala state-owned Bekal Resorts and Development Corporation (BRDC) is making sure that the tourists are able to make the most out of the tourism in the state. Soon the travellers will have the choice to listen to myths, stories and historic events that are only known to locals of the place. The project was decided on a meeting which was attended by the MD of BRDC and many other dignitaries of the tourism department. These undocumented stories and events will also be narrated through books which will be available for sale once printed. The aim of this project is also reportedly to preserve the untold stories which are at high risk of losing their grip. Specialised people will be appointed to get these stories through to the tourists. These people will be experts from different fields who will be trained in workshops. The locals will also be able to give out their versions of historic events which will keep certain legacies alive.

Read Karunya Plus KN-305 Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.02.2020 - Winners List

Also read Manju Warrier To Record Her Statement In Kerala Actress Abduction Case

Things to do in Kerala

Kerala tourism is full of elements that are sure to leave you in awe. These consist of places, dance forms, food options amongst others. Here is a look at a few things that you must experience here.

Image Courtesy: Kerala Tourism Instagram

Read Kerala Serial Murder Accused Jolly Joseph Attempts Suicide In A District Jail

Also read Kerala Minister Allows Visually Impaired Pupil To Take Board Exam On Computer