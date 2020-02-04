Kitty Su To Ellipsis: Top Places To Celebrate Your Valentine's Day In Mumbai

Valentine’s day is around the corner and love is in the air already. From posh restaurants, romantic gifts, to fun activities, a lot can be done to elevate your experience. To make your better half feel special, we have listed here the best of places that you can visit on Valentine’s day in Mumbai:

1. Kitty Su

For those who love to party hard, this place is hosting a Valentine’s Day event on February 14 and 15. Kitty Su will provide a host of unlimited drinks to enjoy. You can dance and spend a great time with your better half.

2. Ellipsis

Ellipsis bakery is the perfect place for dessert lovers. You can choose from a variety of sweets to fulfill your cravings. Moreover, you can also surprise your loved ones with a Whoopie Pie. This delicacy is two heart-shaped pies sandwiching cream in the middle. Besides drool-worthy desserts, this place also offers starters and snacks including Nachos and Truffle Pasta.

3. Olive Kitchen and Bar

To get a romantic Valentine’s Day vibe, this place will remind you of old school love. Apart from scrumptious delicacies, Olive Kitchen and Bar melts your heart with its chic and stupendous setting. This place promises to accentuate your food experience along with giving loads of unforgettable memories.

4. Imagica Theme Park

If you are an adventure freak, this place is perfect for celebrating the best Valentine’s Day. Adrenaline junkies will experience the thrill on a roller coaster with their loved ones. There will be contests for couples as well.

5. Tryst

This place will provide a fun yet wallet-friendly celebration. Party lovers can rejoice with drinks, snacks and loud music to tap their feet. Tryst also has a VIP lounge and exclusive tables.

