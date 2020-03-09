The Konkan Belt In Karnataka Is Just Too Beautiful To Miss; Here Is Where You Can Visit

The 720 km Konkan Coast is one of the most beautiful coastlines of India which includes the coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. It is flanked by the Arabian Sea in the west and the Western Ghats on its east. The name Konkan arrived from the Sanskrit word which translates as the corner of the Earth. Here is a list of places to visit and things to do on the Konkon belt.

Chikmagalur

A small town in Karnataka, Chikmagalur is famous for being a gateway for busy city folks. Taking a walk in the coffee plantations is an all-time favourite pastime of traveller visiting the town. Some of the other attractions near the town are The Mullayanagiri Trek, Kudermukh National Park, Kalhatti Falls, and Ayyanakere Lake.

Horanadu

Located in the picturesque surrounding of the Western Ghats of Karnataka, Hornadu is a place of the enchanting natural landscape. The place is known for Annapoorneshwari Temple and Kalaseeshwara Temple. The place also has picnic spot Ambuthirtha which is also known for its scenic bliss.

Udupi

Udupi is also known as the temple city and is often frequented by pilgrims. The place has some sere beaches, islands, and other attractions. The best time to visit the place is monsoons and winters. The place also offers a lot of attractions like Malpe Beach, Kaup Beach, Jumadi Islands, Udupi Sri Krishna Matha, and Udupi Anantheshwara Temple.

Murudeswar

Murudeswar has the world’s second tallest statue of Lord Shiva. Located near the Arabian Sea this town has plenty of places to offer for the traveller. One of the most famous and known places is Murudeswar Temple which is located on the hill of Kanduka Giri. The temple is surrounded by the sea on all the three sides and has a statue of Shiva standing high at 123 feet above sea level.

Karwar

The port town of Karwar, situated 519 km northwest of Bangalore, lies on the banks of the Kalindi River on a thin strip of tropical sand that is bound by the Western Ghats on its east and surrounded by the Arabian Sea on the west. Many of the tourist attractions are Dargah of Peer Shan Shamsuddin Kharobat, River Kalindi, Karwar Harbor. Apart from this, one of the biggest cultural events in Karwar is Karavali Utsav which takes place near Rabindranath Tagore Beach.

