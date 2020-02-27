List Of Locations That Are Favourite For Bollywood Filmmakers

Bollywood industry is famous for showing the most beautiful locations in India that the audience is able to connect with or relate to. Though every filmmaker has always tried to showcase and cover the most beautiful locations of India, there is no denying that there are few places that seem to be their favourites, places that the audience can never get enough of and they too love seeing it on the big screen. From famous temples to certain waterfalls, here is a list of shooting locations in India that are Bollywood's favourite locations to shoot at and the ones that have been featured in many movies.

Read |Bollywood Locations In India: Shooting Locations In India That Will Inspire You To Travel

Bollywood Locations in Delhi: India Gate

India Gate is a war memorial that was built to pay homage to thousands of unnamed soldiers who lost their lives during the British Rule in India. Owing to its beauty, it has been featured in many movies over the years. Popular Bollywood movies like Rang De Basanti, Rockstar, Dilli 6, Chak De India, Aiyaary have been filmed here.

Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh

Pangong Tso Lake is a beautiful location where Aamir Khan starrer 3 idiots was shot. Apart from that, Shah Rukh Khan’s two movies, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Dil Se have been filmed there. Owing to its mesmerising beauty, Pangong Tso Lake has become a popular tourist destination and it gained a lot of recognition after being featured in a few Bollywood films.

Read | Check Out These Places If You Want To Go Snorkelling In The Maldives

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Bollywood locations in India include the sacred Golden Temple. Movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Udta Punjab have captured the location beautifully. The holy place has been featured in movies several times.

Read | Road Trips In Kerala By These Routes Will Satiate Your Inner Wanderlust

Bonus: Chapora Fort, Goa

Dil Chahta Hai was a movie about three young friends who travel to Goa after their college finishes. While the movie showed some beautiful locations, the Dil Chahta Hai fort in Goa regained its popularity after it was shown in the movie. The three main characters were shown relaxing and having fun at the Chapora fort which happens to be in Goa. It has been reported that among the audience, the scene that the fans vividly remember is the one at Chapora Fort in Goa.

Read | Tourists To Soon Have Smooth Ride To Ajanta Caves

Picture Credits: Sandeep Kr Yadav/ Unsplash