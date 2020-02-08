Things To Do In Mumbai: Here's How You Can Plan This Weekend

From taking boat rides, tasting the local delicacies to exploring religious places, there are numerous things to do in Mumbai. The city offers plenty of things to do for a perfect holiday experience. Visitors end up having fun more than they could have imagined. Take a look at all the things you can do in Mumbai this weekend.

Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Attend the Bottomless Saturday and Sunday Brunch at London Taxi

Location: A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013, India

Every Saturday and Sunday, London Taxi organises a special brunch that visitors should definitely try. Visitors get a perfect opportunity to discover their extensive menu list. While visitors devour on the delicious meal, they also get to enjoy the live performances lof Ukulele, Acoustic Guitar, Cajon and more. The event is held from February 8 to February 29.

ALSO READ | Best Resorts In Bangalore For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day 2020

Attend the Mumbai Aerial Tour

Location: Juhu Aerodrome, S V Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400056, India

Mumbai Aerial Tour above the city is truly an unforgettable way to experience the beauty of the city and its neighbouring city. The flight starts with a pre-flight summary before taking visitors to the skies and spot some famous spots. However prior booking is necessary. The event is held from February 9 to February 29. The time and the dates slot may be subject to change.

ALSO READ | Things To Do And Places To Visit In Panchgani While On A Holiday To This Hill Station

The Massive Brunch

Location: Pinnacle Corporate Park, Next to Trade Centre, MMRDA Area, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India

Dive's Massive Brunch is dedicated to Indian, Chinese and Continental flavours. The bar is set to take visitors on a delectable tour. Visitors get to try approximately 10 different starters, a full-fledged salad bar, multi-cuisine and a wide range of desserts and cakes to choose from. Visitors also get to enjoy the incredible set of drinks like Sangria Buffet and Beer Buffet. The event will be held on February 09.

ALSO READ | Things To Do And Best Places To Visit In Gangtok In 2020 For A Perfect Weekend Getaway

ALSO READ | Top Places To Visit In Belur For Your Next Getaway; Read Full List