Mahashivratri 2023: Know All About 12 Jyotirlingas In India

Mahashivratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, will be celebrated this year this Saturday, on February 18. On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Shiva offer prayers and carry out rituals to receive Lord Shiva's blessings. Lord Shiva is also worshipped as Jyotirlingam at 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines across India.

Jyotirlinga or Jyotirlingam, a Sanskrit word, is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva that refers to Jyoti (Radiance) and Linga (Sign). Ahead of Mahashivratri, here's what you need to know about the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

Somnath – Gujarat

One of the most revered pilgrimage destinations in the nation is Somnath, which is considered to be the first of the twelve Aadi Jyotirlingas. Lord Shiva is reputed to have made an appearance in this shrine as a searing column of light, and the temple architecture is similar to that of the Chalukyas.

Mallikarjuna - Andhra Pradesh

Mallikarjuna Temple is on the Shri Shaila Mountain, by the banks of the Krishna River, in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the most important Shaivite shrines in India and is also referred to as the Kailash of the South. The locals consider the view of this mountain's tip to be sufficient to release one from the grip of sin and the cycle of life and death.

Omkareshwar – Madhya Pradesh

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is located on the Narmada River's Shivpuri Island in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa District. Omkareshwar was given its name based on the island's shape, which resembles the letter Om, There are two prominent temples dedicated to Lord Shiva: Amareshwar, which means "Immortal Lord," or "Lord of the Immortals or Devas," and Omkareshwar, which literally means "Lord of Omkaara or the Lord of the Om Sound."

Mahakaleshwar – Madhya Pradesh

Mahakaleshwar Temple, located in Ujjain, is another Jyotirling in India that has great spiritual significance. It is surrounded by the lush Mahakal forest. The shrine is thought to have been built by Srikar, a five-year-old kid who was moved by the devotion of King Chandrasena of Ujjain.

Vaijnath – Maharashtra

Vaidyanath or Baidyanath are other names for the Vaijnath Temple. It is situated in the Santal Parganas region of Jharkhand in Deogarh. The followers believe that the genuine worship of the shrine frees one from all anxieties and suffering. Many hold the view that by worshipping this Jyotirlinga, one can achieve moksha or salvation.

Kedarnath - Uttarakhand

This temple is named after the Satyugan king Kedar who ruled in this region. The temple is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand at an elevation of 3583 metres above sea level near the Chorabari Glacier. It is one of the Char Dham Yatra destinations and is only open for six months of the year.

Nageshwar - Gujarat

Another well-known jyotirlinga in India that can be found in the West is Nageshwar, which is tucked away on Saurashtra, Gujarat's shore. Flanked by Gomai Dwarka and Bait Dwarka, the temple of Nagnath attracts a large crowd of pilgrims and tourists every day.

Trimbakeshwar - Maharashtra

The Trimbakeshwar Temple is situated in Trimbak, a town next to Brahmagiri Mountain. The Jyotirlinga in this temple has three faces, which is a distinctive aspect of the building. The three highest Gods, Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar, are represented by these faces.

Bhimashankar - Maharashtra

The Bhimashankar temple is situated in the Sahyadri region of Maharashtra, on the banks of River Bhima. According to the Vedas, this Jyotirlinga was created, when Lord Shiva decisively defeated Kumbharkarna's son Bhima in a battle. The river is said to have been created by the sweatdrops of the Lord.

Rameshwar - Tamil Nadu

The Rameswaram Jyotirlinga temple is one of India's holiest and most revered pilgrimage destinations. Hindu mythology believes that Lord Rama created the Jyotirlinga to atone to kill the Ravana on the battlefield. This Lingam worshipped by Lord Rama is known as Ramanathar.

Grishneshwar - Maharashtra

Grishneshwar Temple is situated close to the caves of Ajanta and Ellora. It features an amazing red sandstone five-story Shikhara-style architecture, carvings of Gods and Goddesses, and a massive Nandi Bull in the main court hall.

Kashi Vishwanath - Uttar Pradesh

It is located in the bustling streets of Banaras (Varanasi). The locals think that individuals who pass away in this temple are liberated because it is said to be the one that Lord Shiva loves the most. Although this temple has been renovated numerous times, its primary structure has never changed.

Mahashivratri will also be celebrated on February 19 and the puja muhurat will also fall on Sunday.