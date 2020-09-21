Maldives Resort Launches ‘Workation Package’ For Remote Workers Amid COVID-19

Maldives’ luxury resort, The Nautilus Maldives, announced on September 20 a Workation Package’ which will allow the vacationers to work remotely in the post-COVID-19 era with the “most luxurious experience ever”. In a press release on its website, the resort said that it has implemented the new package that constitutes over 28 days or more, basis preference of the holidayers at one of the Nautilus houses and residences.

"Our Young Wanderers club provides an extensive educational programme for your children whilst we provide you with luxury office amenities to maintain productiveness,” the resort mentioned in the release.

$23,250 remote working package

The $23,250 luxury remote working package by the Maldive’s resort includes the "dedicated" personal assistant in inclusion to a remote work desk arranged at a scenic view overlooking the ocean. Moreover, the resort offers additional refreshments on basis of a customized menu and a complimentary laundry service. The travellers are given options to choose from one of The Nautilus Maldives residences in the UNESCO biosphere which costs up to $23,250, or $37,850 or $52,000 for a two-week or three-week stay at the resort.

This month, Maldives government announced the relaxation to the COVID-19 advisories and protocols and reopened at least 43 resorts including Kudafushi Resort & Spa, Lily Beach Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll, OBLU by Atmosphere, Soneva Fushi, Angsana Resort & Spa, VARU by Atmosphere, Jumeirah Vittaveli, Velaa Private Island. Meanwhile, the guidelines allow more than 94 percent of the luxury resorts and villas to be fully operational by October with adherence to the prescribed state guidelines for safety amid the pandemic. Moreover, Maldivian borders were opened to international visitors as the Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC) announced nearly all resorts to open by October with the Ministry of Tourism guidelines compliance, according to local media reports.

What’s in the package?

The Nautilus Island in its package promises to provide an “incredible secluded experience” for the remote workers on a private island, which includes services like the yoga, fitness, and meditation sessions. A private sunset dolphin cruise will take the tourists for an oceanic exploration onboard its luxury yachts. The resort also gives those that subscribe to the workation package a secluded sandbank to work under a shaded sun canopy for a few hours every day for relaxation. Further, the resort said in the release that it will take care of the immigration "and other processes” for the guest from the time of their arrival. They are provided a private lounge at the airport to relax while the formalities are taken care of by the resort.

(Images Credit: The Nautilus Maldives)