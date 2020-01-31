Meenmutty Waterfalls And The Best Time To Visit This Nature's Bliss

Considered to be one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in the state of Kerala, Meenmutty is known for its clean and pure water flow which is enough to please anyone's mind. This magnificent fall, situated inside the forest, cascades down through multiple layers from shocking huge height enough to take a person's breath away. It is the second-largest waterfall in Kerala. Trekking into the charming and majestic hills is one of the most popular activities at this place.

All about Meenmutty Waterfalls in Kerela

Meenmutty Waterfalls is located 29 km from Kalpetta in Wayanad District. The falls can be reached by trekking down the hill. The trek will be for about 3 kilometres through rocky terrain. It is a three-tiered waterfall with a massive height of 300 metres. The name Meenmutty comes from Malayalam where Meen means fish and Mutty means blocked.

How to reach Meenmuty waterfalls?

To reach Meenmutty waterfalls, one needs to reach Mananthavady town and take the Mananthavady - Kuttiady road. The journey to the falls offers a person with a serene experience through pleasant forest views and a serene atmosphere. Meenmutty falls is surrounded by lush green tea plantations making the hike to the falls a memorable experience to the tourists.

Best time to visit the place and the trek fee

The best time to visit Meenmutty Waterfalls is during the time of September to June as the place is safe to visit. Although, one can visit it at any time of the year during monsoons, the place is too dangerous due to high inflow. The visiting hours are open from 8 AM to 5 PM. The guided trekking fee is Rs. 20 per adult and Rs.10 for children.

