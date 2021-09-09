Meghalaya’s Whistling Village Kongthong Nominated By UNWTO For 'Best Tourism Village' 

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has selected Meghalaya’s whistling village Kongthong in East Khasi Hills district as one of three Indian entries for the 'Best Tourism Village' contest. Meghalaya Cheif Minister Conrad K Sangma notified via a tweet on Septmeber 8. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha who adopted the village in 2019 had also congratulated the state on its accomplishment.

#Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the @UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' along with 2 other villages in the country.@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi @meghtourism — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2021

Kongthong, a small village nestled in the Khat-ar Shnong area about 60 km to the south of Shillong, is famous for its panoramic view, unique culture and virgin beauty. An official from UNWTO told PTI, "The UNWTO is looking for the best examples of rural villages which harness the power of tourism to safeguard communities, local traditions and heritage." The official said that the UNWTO wants to identify villages taking innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ''Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO'' aims to maximise the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation. It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values and activities, including gastronomy, he added.

Kongthong - where a song is assigned as a name to newborns

A youth leader from Kongthong mentioned, "Kongthong, one of the 12 `shnong'' (villages) have a unique practice of assigning a tune to a baby at birth. The tune remains with the baby until his death and this practice is gaining popularity." Although Kongthong is now popularly known as “whistling village”, a term coined by few reporters, the youth leader said it does not depict the real practice which is called ‘rwai sur iaw-bei’.

Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum chairman Alan West said the tradition is in no way associated with whistling. “While appreciating the Government of India for proposing Kongthong village as the best tourism village before the UNWTO, I would urge the Meghalaya government to correct the mistake of calling Kongthong a whistling village.” “The unique tradition of the people of 12 'shnong' (not only Kongthong) by assigning a song as a name to a newborn child in no way is associated with whistling,” he said, adding that the tradition of villagers of 12 'shnong' is an act where the individual actually produces verbal utterance of words in the form of a song when naming a child which is totally different from someone who is producing a sound from their mouth in the form of whistling.

Kongthong adopted by Finance Min Sitharaman

Finance Minister N Sitharaman and Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha who adopted the village in 2019 congratulated the state and the chief minister on this achievement. “Congratulations Meghalaya on Kongthong being selected ‘best tourism village. The village in which people compose a tune for calling a person in place of names,” Sitharaman tweeted. Sinha on the other hand said, “Whistling village Kongthong, adopted by me since 2019, has been selected for entry into the UNTWO best tourism village in the world. Thanks to PM Sh @narendramodi ji for promoting village tourism. Thanks, @sangmaConrad for his help.”

