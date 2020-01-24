Mexico: Travel Tips To Let You Move Around Just Like A Local

Mexico is famous for its history, architecture, museums, and the best street food and for tourist locations like Tulum, Cancun, Punta Cana, or Cozumel. While some travel here for the cultural history, the others visit Mexico for the beaches of Quintana Roo and for the mountains in Sierra Norte.

However, Mexico is much more than a food and travel country and people should travel around the locations near central Mexico to get an idea about what the country is about. Here are some of the travel tips one can use while they travel to Mexico.

Buses aka camiones

Buses are the most common mode of local transport used to travel in Mexico country. The bus services have good connectivity and is available at an affordable cost as well. For longer journeys, people may try the express bus as it has limited stops and is faster than the normal buses.

Some reliable bus companies include names like ADO, Estrella de Oro, Primera Plus and Omnibuses de Mexico, and ETN (Enlaces Terrestres Nacionales). For extra comfort during the journey try out the highest class of the bus.

Metro station

Mexico City is known to have the second-largest metro system in the continent (North America) after New York. Guadalajara and Monterrey are the locations which are best visited by the metros. While travelling in Mexico City you need to get a smart card aka rechargeable Metrobus Smart Card which can be recharged at any metro station to add credits to it.

Train

Train service usually has limited options when it comes to travelling in Mexico. Some of the famous trains include names like El Chepe and Tequila Express. The passenger train, however, has been discontinued in most of the areas in the country.

Taxi and Uber

After buses, Taxis serve as a common transport mode in Mexico. Where the taxis run on meter and in some areas you can even negotiate the price with the driver.

When you arrive at a bus station or airport, it is better to take an authorised taxi for better safety purposes. Uber also serves as a popular car-sharing service provider which operates in around 30 cities in Mexico from where you can take a car as well.

Air

Air travel is considered as the most convenient way to travel in Mexico as the locations and cities are very far from each other. There are many airports in Mexico with some low-cost domestic carriers options that are readily available as well.

Funky local transport in Mexico

Colectivo and mototaxis

The two funky transport options in Mexico include Colectivo and mototaxis aka Latin America's tuk-tuks. Where Colectivo is a pickup vehicle either a car, van, or a truck that works as a shared taxi. Although it might not be a comfortable ride for some as the drivers will try to fit in as many people as they can. Whereas the mototaxis work in small towns and in city outskirts which are very cheap and operate in specific regions of the town or city.

