Here's What You Can Do For Damage Control If You Miss Your Domestic Flight

Missing the flight is almost every traveller's nightmare, but sometimes this comes true due to various reasons. If you are feeling nauseous and panicked because you have missed your flight, you need to take a deep breath and just calm down. Some tips and suggestions that may really help you when you miss a flight are mentioned here. Check them out now!

Here’s what you can do if you missed your domestic flight

Immediately contact the airlines

The first thing that you need to do after you realize that you have missed your flight is to get in contact with the airlines. If you are unable to reach the airlines, then log in to the website and contact them. If you make a phone call as soon as you realize, it may help you to forfeit the whole investment that you have made earlier during booking the tickets. Be polite and patient while communicating to the airline agents and explaining your situation, so that the agents may be more willing to help you.

Just be aware of the Flat Tire Rule

If the situation and reasons due to which you missed your flight are just out of control and does not fall in the ambit of the airlines' guidelines to accommodate you, then this rule might come in handy in the face of your predicament. If luckily, you have arrived at the airport within two hours of your missed flight—and you have a good reason for doing so—airline agents may be keen to ignore change fees and other additional charges.

One-way tickets

If you are very late by more than 2-hours late then you are out of luck, and you may not have any other option than a new ticket booking. In case, if you are on the first part of your journey, you cannot just book a one-way ticket rather than paying an expensive change fee. Because this step may usually cancel your whole itinerary. Your best bet is to pay the change fee.

Inform your hotel

If missing the domestic flight is messing with your hotel room reservation, then notify your hotel as soon as possible. Doing this may help you to avoid any additional fees at the hotel. This will also spare you from the rage of ground transportation employees who might be waiting for you outside the airport for pick-up.

